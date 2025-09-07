Khamzat Chimaev breaks silence on Nassourdine Imavov’s callout after Paris victory

The newly crowned UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev, shared his immediate reaction after Nassourdine Imavov’s victory at UFC Paris, where Imavov called for a title shot.

At UFC Paris, Nassourdine Imavov extended his winning run with a unanimous decision over Caio Borralho, before immediately calling out Khamzat.

The champion, Khamzat Chimaev, responded on social media shortly after the bout, offering a brief but respectful reaction. Nassourdine Imavov believes his victory should earn him the chance to face Khamzat Chimaev, yet questions remain over whether a decision win will be enough.

Good fight!

Assalamu Alaykum 🫡😁 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 6, 2025



For Khamzat Chimaev, the performance of Nassourdine Imavov keeps the title picture alive, though other contenders are still in the mix. The French crowd in Paris created a lively atmosphere as Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho went toe-to-toe for five rounds.

While Imavov was the clear winner, some observers feel that the manner of the result leaves the door open for rivals.

Reinier de Ridder’s upcoming clash with Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver could shift the order, as a more decisive finish there may push either man ahead of Nassourdine Imavov in the race to challenge Khamzat.

Despite teasing an earlier return, Khamzat Chimaev is not expected to fight again this year. That delay gives the UFC time to determine whether Nassourdine Imavov’s momentum is enough to secure the title shot.

What is certain is that Khamzat Chimaev’s immediate acknowledgement of Nassourdine Imavov’s win shows that the champion is watching closely as the contenders line up for their chance.

Earlier, UFC 319 in Chicago ended with Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus du Plessis in a dominant performance. Chimaev won the UFC middleweight championship by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring 50-44.

It was a historic display at UFC 319. Khamzat took Dricus du Plessis down within seconds of the opening round and controlled the fight from start to finish.

The figures from UFC 319 showed the gap between the two fighters. Khamzat Chimaev landed 529 strikes compared to only 45 for Dricus du Plessis.

He also secured 12 of 17 takedown attempts and controlled the ground for more than 21 minutes of the 25-minute fight.

Dricus du Plessis, who had previously spent less than five minutes in a bottom position during his entire UFC career, spent almost an entire round there in just the first five minutes against Khamzat Chimaev.