Watch: Khamzat Chimaev gets physical with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 319

Tensions rose in Chicago as Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis came face to face for the final time ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 319. The event takes place today, 16 August, at the United Center, with the championship bout set as the main event.

Although fight week had been relatively respectful, the atmosphere changed during the ceremonial weigh-ins. Khamzat Chimaev stepped forward aggressively during the face-off, attempting to push Dricus du Plessis.

Security and UFC officials immediately intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

The incident came just a day after both fighters had nearly clashed at the press conference. Their growing intensity left UFC CEO Dana White and his team on high alert throughout the event.

Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear he intends to dominate in the cage, while Dricus du Plessis remains determined to defend his title and prove himself as a champion in front of the Chicago crowd.

Both men have shown strong confidence, raising anticipation for one of the most awaited UFC fights of the year.

As the clock ticks down, fans are eager to see if Khamzat Chimaev can hand Dricus du Plessis a rare defeat or if the champion will once again rise to the occasion.

With emotions already spilling over, their clash at UFC 319 promises to deliver high drama inside the octagon.

Earlier, the South African champion believes his unusual fight style will be the key to stopping the rising Chechen contender.

Known for his unpredictable and awkward movements in the cage, Dricus Du Plessis has faced plenty of criticism throughout his career.

However, he continues to prove doubters wrong with consistent wins at the highest level. His past opponents, including top names like Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, have struggled to deal with his unique approach.