Khanewal by-election: ECP serves notice to PTI candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Faisal Niazi over violating code of conduct during campaigning for by election in PP-209 Khanewal, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP in its notice served to the PTI candidate blamed him for violating election’s code of conduct and directed him to respond to it immediately.

On August 05, the Election Commission of Pakistan accepted the resignation of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Niazi after he announced to join PTI.

The ECP accepted the resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi from the PP-209 Khanewal constituency. The commission also issued the schedule of the by-polls in the PP-209 Khanewal constituency.

The commission’s spokesperson said that the by-polls in PP-209 Khanewal will be held on October 2.

In July, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi had accepted the resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi and he afterwards joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of Punjab by-elections.

The PA Secretariat had also issued the notification of Faisal Niazi’s resignation as it was accepted on May 22. Faisal Niazi had tendered his resignation before the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Comments