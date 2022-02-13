Khanewal mob lynching 15 key accused arrested

KHANEWAL: Police has identified and arrested 15 main accused of a mob lynching incident in Khaneway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Arrested accused were involved in violent attack on the victim with bricks and batons, a spokesperson of Punjab Police said in a statement.

The accused have been booked under the laws applied over terrorism and heinous crimes accused, police said.

Police arresting and identifying more accused of the incident with the help of CCTV footages, according to police.

Police department have detained total 85 suspects and identifying the main culprits of lynching.

The chief minister of Punjab and I.G. Police personally monitoring the police operation to nab culprits of the incident, police said.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that the prime minister himself monitoring progress in investigation of the incident.

“So far 62 suspects including key accused have been detained,” he said. “This culture of become a judge and executioner should now come to an end,” Ashrafi said.

“An angry mob has killed a mentally retarded person, even a culprit could not be murdered in this manner,” he added.

