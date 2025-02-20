Death toll rises to six in Khanpur bus-rickshaw collision

KHANPUR: The death toll in Khanpur bus-rikhshaw collision went up to six while seven others sustained injuries, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving. The initial death toll was four, with 11 people injured and transported to the hospital.

However, two more people succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to six.

Rescue teams quickly responded to the scene, providing medical aid and transporting the injured to the hospital. An investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and to identify those responsible.

Earlier, at least four children died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

Read more: Children among three dead in Okara rickshaw-vehicle collision

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

Prior to this, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.