Khanpur: Student among two killed as truck ramps into college bus

KHANPUR: Two people, including a student, were killed and another 20 suffered injuries when a tanker crashed into a college bus carrying students in Khanpur village in Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Khanpur village when the tanker crashed into the college bus carrying students. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the sport and launched a rescue operation.

Rescue sources claimed that a student and the bus driver was killed while 20 other sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the district hospital.

While the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, some rescue sources claimed that the tanker was over-speeding while others alleged that the driver had fallen asleep.

On August 30, at least nine people including five women died and 12 others suffered critical injuries during a road accident in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The incident occurred due to a head-on collision between a passenger van and a car on the RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar District.

As a result, four persons including three women died on the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on the way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

