Kharadar Police arrests ‘lone wolf, involved in extortion

KARACHI: Police has arrested a man involved in extorting money from traders by issuing life threats to them, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Kharadar Police arrested Faisal and recovered a mobile phone used for extortion threats and cards of various shops from his possession.

According to police, accused was not a member of a crime gang but has been a labourer and running his personal extortion network as a ‘lone wolf’.

He was used to issue threats to traders under his modus operandi, creating fear and harassment in his victims to extort money from them.

SSP Amjad Hayat has said that he had called and sent messages to four to five traders to extort money from them. “He was used to demand one million to 1.5 million as protection money from traders with telephone calls”.

“Accused Faisal was also sending murder videos on Whatsapp to traders to scare his victims,” police official said.

“He was also used to telephone to his victims and send messages from an Iranian number,” SSP Hayat said. “A case has been registered against him”, he added.