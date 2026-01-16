Kharan: Security forces foil major attack, kill 12 'Fitna-ul-Hindustan' terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have foiled a major Indian-sponsored terrorist attack in Kharan, killing 12 terrorists belonging to “Fitna-ul-Hindustan” in a timely operation, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, a group of 15 to 20 terrorists targeted the City Police Station and two local banks.

Security forces engaged the attackers at three different locations, successfully thwarting an attempt to take the police station hostage.

While the terrorists managed to loot Rs 3.4 million from the banks, the rapid response of the security forces forced the remaining attackers to flee.

The ISPR stated that the security forces remain determined to continue operations until Indian-sponsored terrorism is eradicated.

The military’s media wing further informed that the anti-terror campaign, Azm-e-Istehkam, is currently underway with full force across the region.

Security forces have killed 13 militants affiliated with the Indian-backed Fitna Al Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the military media wing, on 13-14 January 2026, thirteen khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bannu District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, eight khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Kurram District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khawarij were effectively neutralised.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.