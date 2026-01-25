Khawaja Asif calls 18th amendment ‘farce’   

LAHORE: The Defence Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Khawaja Asif, has described the 18th Constitutional Amendment as a ‘Deception’ (Dhakosla), saying it failed to deliver meaningful local governance.

Speaking at an event in Lahore, Khawaja Asif said his criticism stemmed from the 18th amendment’s poor implementation, particularly regarding the local government system.

“The most important component of the 18th Amendment was the local government structure, but we have failed to implement it effectively,” he said.

He said that the country cannot function properly unless powers are devolved to the grassroots level.

Khawaja Asif stated that many members of the current parliament had political roots in the local bodies system introduced under former military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq. He stressed that strengthening local governments was essential for public welfare.

“It never even felt like I was part of the same system,” he said, adding that local governments posed no threat to political leadership.

The defence minister also questioned why political parties remained cautious of local government structures, noting that Pakistan’s three military rulers had all held local government elections.

Earlier on January 20, 2026 in his speech in National Assembly Khawaja Asif while talking about Gul Plaza tragedy said that despite the 18th Amendment, authority had not been transferred to the grassroots level in its true spirit.

The defence minister said empowering citizens required a strong, functional and autonomous local government system.