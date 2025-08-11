web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Khawaja Asif calls for end to bureaucrats’ dual citizenship

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday called for the ending of dual citizenship of bureaucrats.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Khabar, Khawaja Asif stated that bureaucrats should be required to declare their assets annually, urging that their dual citizenship should be ended, along with halting the allocation of government plots to them.

Asif remarked, “While not all, at least 25 to 30 percent of the bureaucracy is corrupt. The government is spending around Rs 3.5 trillion annually on bureaucrats, and I would urge my government to introduce legislation targeting this issue.”

He clarified, “I did not name anyone specifically when discussing the bureaucracy. It’s often said that politicians are responsible for looting the country, but there is an institution in the government that holds us accountable. Has anyone ever held a bureaucrat accountable?”

The Defence Minister further emphasized, “The level of corruption within the bureaucracy is unmatched elsewhere. The privileges and perks that bureaucrats receive are unimaginable.”

Khawaja Asif insisted that bureaucrats should be compelled to publicly disclose their assets every year. He said that no politician or judge in Pakistan is allowed to hold dual citizenship, and the same rule should apply to the bureaucracy.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif claimed that over half of the country’s bureaucracy has purchased property in Portugal and is preparing to acquire citizenship. On X, Asif alleged that several prominent bureaucrats are among those planning their exit. He did not name individuals but suggested the trend was widespread within the civil service.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.