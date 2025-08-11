Khawaja Asif calls for end to bureaucrats’ dual citizenship

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday called for the ending of dual citizenship of bureaucrats.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Khabar, Khawaja Asif stated that bureaucrats should be required to declare their assets annually, urging that their dual citizenship should be ended, along with halting the allocation of government plots to them.

Asif remarked, “While not all, at least 25 to 30 percent of the bureaucracy is corrupt. The government is spending around Rs 3.5 trillion annually on bureaucrats, and I would urge my government to introduce legislation targeting this issue.”

He clarified, “I did not name anyone specifically when discussing the bureaucracy. It’s often said that politicians are responsible for looting the country, but there is an institution in the government that holds us accountable. Has anyone ever held a bureaucrat accountable?”

The Defence Minister further emphasized, “The level of corruption within the bureaucracy is unmatched elsewhere. The privileges and perks that bureaucrats receive are unimaginable.”

Khawaja Asif insisted that bureaucrats should be compelled to publicly disclose their assets every year. He said that no politician or judge in Pakistan is allowed to hold dual citizenship, and the same rule should apply to the bureaucracy.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif claimed that over half of the country’s bureaucracy has purchased property in Portugal and is preparing to acquire citizenship. On X, Asif alleged that several prominent bureaucrats are among those planning their exit. He did not name individuals but suggested the trend was widespread within the civil service.