The Defense Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif outlined Pakistan’s historical relationship with the Haqqani network, highlighting decades of cooperation, hospitality, and shared military engagements.

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has recalled that Pakistan had supported Haqqani leaders in past conflicts and said, “Haqqani, Pakistan stood with you heart and soul in your previous wars.”

He noted that Haqqani families had long been guests in Pakistan, alongside millions of other refugees still residing on Pakistani soil.

“You also earned your livelihood from our soil along with your family, and were our guests,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said in his tweet that Pakistan and Afghanistan jointly fought a war against the former Soviet Union, stating that Pakistan and the Haqqanis had the same targets, given to them by the United States.

He further noted Pakistan’s role post‑9/11 in facilitating NATO operations, despite repeated US allegations that Pakistan was aiding the Haqqani network.

Asif questioned Haqqani network the veracity of these allegations: “Whether our facilitation of you was true or false, you should tell the world.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also recalled efforts to mediate internal Haqqani conflicts, including taking parties to Mecca for reconciliation, emphasizing that Pakistan had hosted and three generations of the network.

He questioned what Pakistan’s reward was in return, saying that Afghanistan had sheltered the murderers and given refuge to those who had the blood of innocent children on their hands. Be an ally of those who stain our streets with blood.

Khawaja Asif also recounted direct meetings in Kabul, where he urged the network not to assist adversaries of Pakistan and emphasized that Pakistan was prepared to provide support but required guarantees:

“You requested funds; we were ready to give, but there was no guarantee.”

He referred to the revered figure after whom the network is named: “The respect associated with the name Haqqani comes from a great elder. Honor this name; we ask nothing from you.”

Defence Minister of Pakistan concluded by underlining Pakistan’s policy of safeguarding its territory and neutrality:

“Our enemies may live in your homes, but do not collectively play the role of our enemy. Do not allow your land to be used against us.”

He stressed traditional hospitality, culture, and religious teachings: “Tradition, culture, and religion teach us to wish well for the household that gives shelter. Allahu Akbar.”