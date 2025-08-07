Khawaja Asif claims half of Pakistan’s bureaucracy acquired property in Portugal

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that more than half of Pakistan’s bureaucracy has acquired property in Portugal and is now preparing to obtain Portuguese citizenship.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Khawaja Asif claimed that well-known and influential bureaucrats are among those purchasing property and planning to relocate to Portugal.

Khawaja Asif further alleged that “these crocodiles have embezzled billions of rupees and are now enjoying a peaceful retired life.” He cited an example, stating that one of Usman Buzdar’s closest bureaucrats collected PKR 4 billion in “salami” (gift money) during his daughters’ weddings.

Khawaja Asif added, “Politicians only feed off the leftovers and make a mess of things. They don’t own plots or hold foreign citizenships—because they have to contest elections.”

In May 2024, international journalistic body Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) published an investigative report titled Dubai Unlocked.

The investigation revealed that leaked data from 2022 showed 17,000 Pakistani nationals owned some 23,000 residential properties in Dubai. These included former military officers, bankers, politicians, and senior civil servants.