Pakistan defence minister cautions Taliban: “We Know Your Limits”

Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, has issued a stark warning to the Taliban regime, saying that Pakistan’s patience has reached its limit and that any aggression will be met with a decisive military response.

Speaking on the social media platform X, Pakistan’s Defence Minister has said the withdrawal of NATO forces had raised expectations of peace in Afghanistan, but the Taliban regime instead turned the country into India’s colony.

Khawaja Asif has issued strong warnings to the Taliban regime, stating that Pakistan’s armed forces are not foreign invaders but neighboring forces who understand the limits of the Afghan regime.

He accused the Taliban regime of gathering terrorists from around the world in Afghanistan and beginning to export terrorism internationally.

He also said the Afghan regime has deprived its people of basic human rights, including the rights Islam grants to women.

Defence Minister of Pakistan highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to maintain stability, noting that the country attempted to normalize conditions both directly and through friendly nations and engaged in extensive diplomacy, but the Taliban have instead become a proxy for India.

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces are currently delivering a decisive response to any acts of aggression.

The Defence Minister also emphasized Pakistan’s positive role in the region, citing the country’s 50-year history of hosting five million Afghan refugees and noting that millions of Afghans continue to earn their livelihoods in Pakistan today.