Khawaja Asif lauds Punjab CM Maryam effort for minorities’ protection

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking serious measures for protection of minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan and providing relief to them through the Minority Card scheme.

He said that interfaith harmony and integration is necessary for a country, its defence, solidarity and creation of a healthy society.

Earlier, Punjab Minority Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the measures taken by Punjab Government for protection and relief of minority communities.

Khawaja Asif has said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection of minorities rights and the government is taking solid measures to ensure it.

He was addressing a ceremony in Sialkot today. He said that every citizen living in the motherland indiscriminately enjoys equal status and rights, irrespective of one’s religion or creed.

The Defence Minister said that a nation is known for its tolerance and treatment towards its minority communities.