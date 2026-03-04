Netanyahu attacked Iran to divert global attention from Gaza: Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Netanyahu has attacked Iran to divert international attention away from Gaza.

He made these remarks on X amid heightened tensions in the region following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Asif said that by attacking Iran, Netanyahu sought to shift global focus away from Gaza.

He added that international media is now focused on Iran, which gives Netanyahu space to quietly pursue what he described as a genocidal agenda in Gaza and the West Bank.

The defence minister further stated that Netanyahu’s “demonic personal ambitions” have plunged Palestine and the rest of the Middle East into what he called the worst tragedy in human history.

Earlier, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the Zionist agenda behind the Iran war includes bringing Israel’s influence right up to Pakistan’s border.

He warned that the strategic objectives of Western and allied powers could threaten Pakistan’s security.

Asif described Zionism as a threat to humanity. He said that from the establishment of Israel on Palestinian land to the present day, every catastrophe and war imposed on the Islamic world reflects the direct or indirect influence of Zionist ideology and the Israeli state.

He further said that Zionism has controlled the global economic system for decades and that major world powers are effectively held hostage by Zionism.