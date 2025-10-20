Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire focuses on eliminating cross-border terror: Khawaja Asif

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 20, 2025
    • -
  • 328 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire focuses on eliminating cross-border terror: Khawaja Asif
Share Post Using...