Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire focuses on eliminating cross-border terror: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending cross-border terrorism, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabia.

Khawaja Asif expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, the Turkish President, and the Turkish delegation for their mediation efforts, saying that the primary goal of the agreement is to eliminate terrorism that has plagued the border regions of both countries for years.

The defense minister said that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan had recently escalated to direct clashes, but both sides have now agreed that the immediate eradication of terrorism is essential for regional peace.

He confirmed that the agreement was brokered through the mediation of Qatar and Türkiye, while the next round of talks to finalise its details will be held next week in Istanbul.

Khawaja Asif said his Afghan counterpart acknowledged that terrorism is the main source of tension and assured that steps would be taken to address it. Both sides have agreed to establish a clear mechanism to resolve existing issues.

Khawaja Asif added that Qatar and Türkiye’s participation itself serves as a guarantee of the agreement’s credibility.

He said Pakistan has suffered enormous human and economic losses over the years but expressed hope that peace will now return and that bilateral relations, trade, and transit between Pakistan and Afghanistan will normalise.

Afghanistan will again be able to use Pakistani ports for trade, he said, adding that Afghan refugees with valid documents and visas will be allowed to stay in Pakistan, while undocumented individuals will continue to be repatriated.

The minister further stressed that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border should function in a regulated manner like borders in other countries.

While noting that it is too early to claim complete satisfaction with the agreement, he said, “We will have to see in the coming weeks and months how effectively the deal is implemented.”

