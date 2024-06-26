Khawaja Asif says US overthrew democratic govts in response to Congress resolution

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday strongly criticised the resolution passed by United States (US) House of Representatives on Pakistan’s February 8 general elections, saying that the country has a history of overthrowing democratic governments, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the minister pointed out that the US has a history of overthrowing democratic governments and supporting regimes that perpetuate human rights abuses, such as the oppression of Palestinians.

Khawaja Asif said that both Democratic and Republican parties have accused each other of foreign interference and election rigging.

He questioned why the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), should not investigate allegations of election interference in the US, just as they do in other countries.

Earlier, the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, ARY News reported.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim which was rejected by the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.