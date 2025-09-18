Saudi Arabia, Pakistan stand united against 'common enemy': Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on Thursday emphasized that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as two friendly nations, are united in confronting their “common enemy.”

Khawaja Muhammad Asif shared the post of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman, on the social media platform X.

He further stated: “Two brotherly nations stand united and shoulder to shoulder against the enemy. The fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reached a significant turning point. Together, under the blessings of the Almighty Allah, InshaAllah (God willing), the entire Muslim Ummah will unite against the common enemy. Long live Pakistan, Long live the Muslim Ummah.”

پاکستان اور سعودی عرب کے برادرانہ تعلقات کی تاریخ ایک اہم موڑ۔ دو برادر ملک دشمن کے سامنے صف آرا اور شانہ بہ شانہ ۔ رب العزت کے سائے میں مشترک دشمن کے مقابل انشاء اللہ ساری امت متحد ھوگی۔ پاکستان زندہ باد مسلم امہ پائندہ باد https://t.co/1kQxh4KWDk — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, on Thursday reaffirmed the strong alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, declaring the two nations as one united front against any aggressor.

On social media platform X, Prince Khalid bin Salman stated: “KSA and Pakistan. One front against any aggressor. Always and forever.”

The announcement follows the signing of a “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Wednesday. The agreement explicitly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”