India waging ‘proxy war’ through Kabul: Khawaja Asif

The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, has stated that India is using Afghanistan to carry out a “proxy war” against Pakistan to take revenge for its May 2025 war defeat and humiliation, ARY News reported.

The minister stressed that the drama staged by Kabul is being directed from Delhi,” he believes that the Afghan government has no independent authority to hold talks.

The Defence Minister asserted that the Taliban government does not have full control over Afghanistan. “I realised this during the very first round of talks,” he remarked.

The defence minister noted that friendly countries such as Qatar and Türkiye are aligned with Pakistan’s stance on the situation in Afghanistan.

He revealed that the Taliban delegation had withdrawn after making assurances on five different occasions. He warned that if anyone dares to look towards Islamabad with ill intent, their eyes will be taken out.

Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan wanted Afghanistan to act as a dignified neighbour rather than as someone’s proxy.

He also called for legal action against former Pakistani leaders who, in his words, “supported the Taliban in the past.”

Khawaja Asif warns of “open war” with Afghan Taliban

Afghan and Pakistani negotiators were locked in talks to hammer out a lasting ceasefire Saturday, with Islamabad warning that if the Istanbul talks failed it could lead to “open war”.

Two weeks ago, the Taliban government launched a border offensive following explosions in Kabul, triggering an outbreak of unexpectedly intense clashes that left dozens dead, among them civilians.

Vowing a strong response, Islamabad then carried out “precision strikes” against armed groups on Afghan soil which are at the heart of the dispute, security sources said.

After further clashes that left soldiers and civilians dead, both sides declared an initial 48-hour ceasefire which collapsed two days later.

A second truce took shape last weekend following talks in Doha thanks to mediation by Qatar and Turkey, although the terms remained unclear.