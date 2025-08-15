War with Pakistan now a nightmare for Modi, claims Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, has strongly criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his policies have harmed India both internally and internationally, ARY News reported.

According to he claimed that Modi now sees Pakistan and its armed forces even in his dreams, and that a war with Pakistan has become a nightmare for him.

Khawaja Asif said that Modi’s statements are mainly aimed at satisfying his voters. He further stated that inside India, opposition parties and citizens are openly criticising his approach.

He added that Modi is trying to use aggressive statements to distract from political challenges at home. Asif made it clear that Pakistan’s nuclear capability is solely for defence and poses no threat to others.

Defence Minister rejected any notion of nuclear blackmail. He emphasised that Pakistan has fought and won wars only in self-defence. Khawaja Asif accused Modi of backing terrorism, claiming India supported proxy groups such as the BLA and Taliban in Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif alleged Indian involvement in terrorism incidents in both Canada and Pakistan, adding that Pakistan has evidence of this, which has been presented to international forums.

Khawaja Asif added that Modi’s leadership has damaged India’s standing, and his failures have given the Indian opposition a chance to rebuild their position.

He concluded by saying that peace in South Asia is possible if both countries live like good neighbours, which would also allow the region to achieve economic progress.

