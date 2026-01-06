Khawaja Asif says 'no progress' in political dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that no serious progress made with regard to political negotiations, “In my personal opinion, it is mere talks limited to statements”, he said.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Khawaja Asif denied any substantial progress towards talks.

“I don’t know about the talks between the Speaker and the Opposition”, defence minister said.

“Anyone be made opposition leader, we will accept, it is their mandate,” he said.

“It is up to the opposition to elect anyone, Mahmood Khan Achakzai or someone else they want, we have nothing to do with it”, he said.

He said it is the Speaker’s discretion to approve the name of the opposition leader.

Khawaja Asif said that the tensions seen between the government and opposition at the floor of the National Assembly, not seen in meetings, where the opposition behave in a different manner.