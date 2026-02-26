Khawaja Asif says nothing matters to PTI except its founder

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has launched a scathing attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, accusing it of failing to speak out against terrorism while prioritising political matters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Khawaja Asif alleged that the KP government was focused on forming a “release force” yet remained silent against militants. He further claimed that provincial authorities were avoiding attendance at the funerals of martyrs, despite daily casualties among police personnel.

پختونخواہ کی حکومت عمران خانُ کے لئےرہائ فورس بنائے گی۔ مگر دھشت گردوں کیخلاف زبان بھی نہیں کھولے گی۔ شہداء کے جنازوں میں شرکت سے گریز کرے گی۔ روزانہ پولیس کی شہادتیں ھو رہی ھیں زندہ جلایا جا رہا۔ مگر IK ترجیح اول اور آخر ھے۔باقی سب بے معنی اور بے وقعت ھے۔ وزارت اعلی بچاؤ نمبر… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 26, 2026

He remarked that police officers were being martyred and even burned alive, yet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s primary and final priority remained its political agenda. According to Asif, all other matters, including national security, had become secondary for the provincial administration.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also criticised internal divisions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that the party had fragmented into multiple factions. He alleged that despite internal disagreements, PTI members were united on one issue — that the party’s founder should remain in prison.

Asif further claimed that overseas YouTubers were benefiting from the situation, while party members inside the country were engaged in infighting. The defence minister asserted that numerous disagreements existed among various PTI groups, but their shared stance revolved around the incarceration of the party’s founder.