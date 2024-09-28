web analytics
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Khawaja Asif says Pakistan committed to expand trade in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif says Pakistan remains committed to expanding trade, commerce and investment in Afghanistan.

He addressed the third meeting of the Quadripartite Group on Afghanistan in New York. Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia are the member of Quadripartite Group on Afghanistan.

The Defence Minister said we must continue to support the provision of humanitarian assistance to the 23.7 million destitute people in Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for over three billion dollars in humanitarian assistance will be fully funded, especially by the Western donor countries.

Khawaja Asif said the early release of Afghanistan’s frozen national resources, the revival of the banking system and connectivity projects is essential.

He said at the same time, we should continue to work jointly to promote peace and security within Afghanistan and to neutralize the threats to the regional countries emanating from Afghanistan.

