Khawaja Asif slams PTI ‘runaways’ for undermining Pakistan’s interests

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders living abroad, accusing that they looted the country and are now leading a lavish lifestyle by exploiting overseas Pakistanis.

In a statement posted on X, Khawaja Asif said those “who fled abroad” are attempting to damage Pakistan’s interests from overseas instead of confronting political challenges within the country.

“If they have the courage, they should come to Pakistan and fight their political battles here,” he remarked.

پی ٹی آئ کے بھگوڑے جو بیرون ملک بیٹھے ھیں انہوں نے پہلے پاکستان کو لوٹا اور اب بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں سے مال توڑ کر پر تعیش زندگی گزار رہے ھیں۔ آئیں اگر جرات ھے تو جنگ پاکستان میں آ کر لڑیں۔ یورپ میں GSP+کی پاکستان کو سہولت کے خلاف مہم چلا کر غداری کے مرتکب ھو رہے ھیں ۔ پاکستان کی… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 26, 2025

Khawaja Asif accused PTI leaders of running a campaign in Europe against Pakistan’s GSP+ trade concessions, calling it an act of betrayal. “They are committing treason by lobbying against Pakistan’s economic interests,” he added.

The minister said that prominent political figures like Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif faced imprisonment, persecution and harsh periods during military regimes, but neither they nor their families ever harmed national interests. “Political struggles were fought within Pakistan, and the price was paid — yet no one thought of damaging the homeland,” he said.

Khawaja Asif further alleged that after being ousted from power, PTI’s founder and his associates wrote letters to the IMF in an attempt to push Pakistan towards default. “If India were to do such things, it would be understandable, but when people claiming to be Pakistanis do it, they can only be called enemies of the state,” he stated.