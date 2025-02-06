WATCH: Khawaja Nafay hits fifty to help Chittagong book BPL final berth

Pakistan batter Khawaja Nafay scored a match-winning fifty to help his team Chittagong Kings qualify for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final.

The Qualifier 2 of the ongoing BPL saw Khulna Tigers posting 163 for 6 in their 20 overs in Mirpur after they were put to bat first.

The Tigers were off to a horrible start as they lost their four wickets for just 42 inside nine overs.

Shimron Hetmyer and Shimron Hetmyer then joined hands to help the Khulna Tigers post a respectable total on the scoreboard.

Hetmyer was the top-scorer for his team, having played a 63-run knock while Ankon was dismissed after scoring 41 runs.

For Chittagong Kings, Binura Fernando took a couple of wickets while Shoriful Islam, Al Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Arafat Sunny took a wicket each.

Chasing a 164-run target, Kings suffered an early blow as Parvez Hossain Emon departed after scoring just four runs.

His opening partner Khawaja Nafay was then joined by Graham Clark who was also dismissed on four.

Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat then joined his countryman as they looked to help their team book a spot in the BPL final.

The duo added 70 runs to take Chittagong Kings to 135 before Talat fell to Nasum Ahmed on 40 off 25 deliveries.

Before that, Khawaja Nafay completed his fifty to put his team in a commanding position in the game.

He scored 57 off 46 deliveries, laced with three sixes and four fours.

Following a few wickets, Al Islam hit a last-ball four to defeat Khulna Tigers by two wickets in the second qualifier and book a spot in the BPL final.