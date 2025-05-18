WATCH: Khawaja Nafay ignites Pindi with explosive fifty in PSL 10

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators’ young batter Khawaja Nafay helped his side beat Multan Sultans by two wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to seal the top spot of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 points table.

Chasing challenging 186-run target set by Multan Sultans, Khawaja Nafay along with opener and captain Saud Shakeel set the stage on fire with a blistering 51 off 26 balls. They provided a scintillating start, with the young star taking Multan’s bowlers to task.

Khawaja Nafay’s aggressive innings, studded with four sixes and five fours, dismantled Multan’s bowling attack. However, just after reaching his fifty, he fell victim to Shahid Aziz’s elivery, misjudging a ball and getting bowled while attempting a cut to third man. Despite his dismissal, Nafay’s fiery knock laid a strong foundation for Quetta’s chase in the thrilling PSL 10 clash.

Eventually, Quetta Gladitors won the match by two wickets thanks a sensational fifty by another young batter Hasan Nawaz. The Saud Shakeel-led side has topped the points table with 15 points and will have two chances to qualify for final of the PSL.

Quetta Gladiators will face either Karachi Kings or Islamabad United in a qualifier as winner of the match will directly qualify for the final while the loser will have another chance in the second eliminator.