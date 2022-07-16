Khawaja Saad Rafique announces to reduce fares of trains, PIA

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced to lower fares of trains and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights, ARY NEWS reported.

The minister announced a 10 percent reduction in fares of economy class of trains and domestic flights of the PIA. “The decision will come into force for 30 days from July 17,” he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the notification for lowering the trains and PIA fares will be issued tomorrow. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 94 percent people in railways and 90 percent of passengers in PIA travel in economy class.

پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کمی کے بعد پاکستان ریلویز کی اکانومی کلاس اور پی آٸ اے کی اندرون ملک تمام پروازوں پر کرایوں میں 10 فی صد رعایت کا اعلان انشا اللّٰہ آج رات بارہ بجے کے بعد عملدرآمد شروع ھو جائیگا pic.twitter.com/qzt2foOvmR — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 16, 2022



It is pertinent to mention that last month the Ministry of Railways doubled the train fares. The Railway Department had increased the fares of all passenger trains by 15 per cent and freight trains by 25 per cent.

The reduction in fares came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announcing a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister announced that the price of petrol was being cut by Rs18.50 per litre and diesel by Rs40.54 per litre. The new price of petrol will be Rs230.24 per litre while diesel will be available at Rs236 per litre.

