Khawaja Saad Rafique admitted to hospital after sudden illness

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister for Railways, and senior Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has been shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology following a sudden deterioration in his health, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the senior political leader was promptly taken to the hospital where medical tests are currently being conducted to assess his condition.

Khawaja Saad Rafique’s health situation is being monitored closely, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Khawaja Saad Rafique is a seasoned leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Born on 4 November 1962 in Lahore, he holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Punjab University.

Over the years, he has served in several key political roles, including as Minister for Culture & Youth Affairs in 2008 and as Minister for Railways in multiple governments, most recently from April 2022 to August 2023.

Known for his active role in pro-democracy movements, he has been a vocal advocate for judicial independence and was even imprisoned for supporting the reinstatement of deposed judges during the Musharraf regime

Coming from a politically active family, his father Khawaja Muhammad Rafique was a prominent political figure who was assassinated in 1972.

Earlier, former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique opposed the merger of the Civil Aviation Ministry with the Defense Ministry.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, who never backs off from criticising his own government’s decision, has recently opposed the right-sizing policy of the incumbent government.

In a social media post, Saad Rafique expressed his disappointment over the move, calling it an inappropriate decision that could harm the aviation industry.

He pointed out that PML-N’s election manifesto had promised the formation of a Ministry of Transport by merging Railways and Aviation, rather than dissolving the Aviation Ministry altogether.

The former minister further stated that if “right-sizing” was the objective, a more logical approach would have been to merge Railways, Aviation, and Ports & Shipping under a unified Ministry of Transport.