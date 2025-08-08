Eight accused declared absconders in Khawaja Shamsul Islam murder case

KARACHI: A major development has occurred in the murder case of senior lawyer Khawaja Shamsul Islam, as the Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court in Karachi was presented with the initial investigation report, ARY News reported

According to the report submitted by the police, Khawaja Shamsul Islam was attacked after attending a funeral prayer at Khayaban-e-Rahat along with his son.

He was shot near the mosque steps after the prayer concluded. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Khawaja Faisal.

Police stated that Imran Afridi, one of the key suspects, fired two shots. One hit Khawaja Shamsul Islam, while the other struck his son, Daniyalul Islam. Imran Afridi then escaped by taking advantage of the crowd.

In total, eight suspects have been declared absconders, including Imran Afridi, Zarar Afridi, Inam Khan, and Usman. Others named in the report are Taqdeer, Bahar Gul, Khasta Gul, and Shehryar.

The FIR includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and anti-terrorism sections, reflecting the seriousness of the crime. The court has been informed that the suspects remain at large.

Earlier, the main suspect, in Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s murder Imran Afridi, confessed to the crime in a video statement.

According to the confessional video, Imran Afridi claimed that Khawaja Shamsul Islam had killed his father, who was a police constable.

Afridi alleged that his father was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered following a financial dispute of Rs 3.5 million between the two.

He further said that the two men were once friends but later had a falling out due to money matters.

Imran Afridi said he had lost hope in the justice system and took the extreme step of taking revenge himself.

He stated that he acted alone and no one from his family or friends was involved in the murder.

Afridi requested that his relatives not be harassed, saying they had nothing to do with the case.