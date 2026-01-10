Khawaja shines on BBL return as Heat cruise past Thunder

Recently retired Usman Khawaja marked his return to the Big Bash League (BBL) in style, producing a commanding knock to lead Brisbane Heat to a dominant victory over bottom-placed Sydney Thunder at The Gabba on Saturday.

The win kept the Heat firmly in the playoff hunt. Starting the day seventh on the BBL 15 points table, the home side climbed to fifth with the crucial result, while Thunder’s miserable campaign continued as they remained rooted to the bottom.

Thunder captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat, becoming the first skipper to do so this season. He justified the decision with a fluent innings at the top, even as his side lost early wickets and slipped to 49-2 inside seven overs.

Warner found solid support in Sam Billings, with the pair adding 84 runs from 50 balls for the third wicket.

Warner dominated the stand with aggressive stroke play before his innings ended via a run-out. He top-scored for Thunder with 82 off 56 balls, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

Billings followed soon after, scoring 34 off 26, while Nic Maddinson added a quick 21 off 14.

However, Thunder failed to capitalise in the latter stages and were restricted to 180-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Matt Renshaw picked up two wickets for Heat, with Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann and Thomas Balington claiming one apiece.

In reply, Brisbane Heat came out firing as Jack Wildermuth and captain Usman Khawaja smashed 57 runs in just 23 balls to give the chase early momentum.

Daniel Sams broke the opening stand by dismissing Wildermuth, who hammered 39 off 15 deliveries, including three sixes and four fours.

Nathan McSweeney made a brief stay, scoring 12 off 10, before Khawaja combined with Renshaw to put the result beyond doubt. The duo added 93 runs from 56 balls for the third wicket in a decisive partnership.

Khawaja fell with only five runs required, denied a match-winning finish, but he had already done the damage with a superb 78 off 48 balls, featuring ten boundaries, seven fours and three sixes.

Renshaw remained unbeaten on 42 off 26, while Max Bryant sealed the win in emphatic fashion by smashing the first ball he faced for a six, as Heat crossed the line with 22 balls to spare.

For Thunder, Wes Agar, Daniel Sams and Chris Green picked up one wicket each, but the bowlers were unable to halt Heat’s charge on the night.