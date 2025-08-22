Khawar Hussain’s death declared suicide as investigation concludes

Karachi, August 22, 2025 — An investigative team has officially declared the death of journalist Khawar Hussain, found dead in his car in Sanghar, as a suicide, following a detailed probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his passing.

The report, submitted to the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, cites comprehensive evidence, including CCTV footage, medical reports, and forensic analysis, to support its conclusion.

Khawar Hussain, a seasoned journalist who had worked for several media outlets, was discovered on August 16, 2025, with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle on Hyderabad Road in Sanghar. The incident sparked widespread concern and speculation within media circles, with initial questions raised about whether his death was a suicide or a targeted killing. The discovery of his body, alongside a licensed pistol registered in his name, prompted authorities to launch a thorough investigation.

According to the investigative report, CCTV footage from Karachi to Sanghar was meticulously reviewed, capturing Hussain’s movements from a hotel parking lot to the moment of his death. The footage showed him entering and exiting a local restaurant twice before returning to his car, where he remained for nearly two hours. No evidence of foul play or the presence of others near the vehicle was found, and the windows of the car were closed, with no reports of gunshots heard by eyewitnesses. The medical and post-mortem reports further corroborated the suicide ruling, confirming that the bullet recovered from Hussain’s head was fired from his own pistol.

Despite the official findings, the case has not been without controversy. Hussain’s family, including his parents and brother who traveled from the United States, strongly rejected the suicide claim, asserting that his death was a murder. His father emphasized that Khawar was a courageous individual with no known enemies, stating, “He could never shoot himself — this is murder.” In response to public outcry and demands from the journalist community, the Sindh government formed a medical board to conduct a second post-mortem, which found no signs of torture on Hussain’s body. However, the family’s insistence on foul play has kept the debate alive.

The investigation also revealed intriguing details about Hussain’s final hours. He had reset one of his mobile phones to factory settings, deleted all data, and removed the SIM card, with his last call reportedly made to a water tanker driver near Hyderabad. A second phone remains missing, and authorities are working to trace it. Additionally, a key witness who spoke to Hussain shortly before his death has come forward, though their testimony has not altered the committee’s conclusion. The fact-finding committee, led by Additional IGP CTD Azad Khan and including DIG West Irfan Baloch and SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch, has been tasked with submitting a final report to the Sindh Home Minister.

Hussain, who had been stationed in Karachi for nearly a decade, was well-regarded in Pakistan’s media industry for his work with various news channels. His sudden death has raised broader concerns about the safety of journalists in Pakistan, with organizations like the Karachi Press Club demanding a transparent and impartial investigation. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori have both expressed condolences and directed authorities to ensure a thorough probe, with the Chief Minister seeking a detailed briefing on the case.

As the investigation concludes, the Sindh government had assured Hussain’s family and the public that all evidence has been carefully examined. However, the family’s rejection of the suicide verdict and ongoing forensic analyses, including the examination of Hussain’s vehicle and recovered phone, suggest that questions surrounding his death may persist.

Khawar Hussain was laid to rest in Sanghar’s Eidgah graveyard, attended by a large gathering of journalists, political leaders, and family members.