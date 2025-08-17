Fact-finding committee formed to investigate Khawar Hussain’s death

SANGHAR: A fact-finding committee has been formed by the Sindh Police to investigate the death of journalist Khawar Hussain, who was found dead in his car in Sanghar on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the committee will be headed by Additional IGP CTD Azad Khan and comprises DIG West Irfan Baloch and SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch.

The committee has been tasked to complete its report within two days and submit it to the IGP Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also decided to form a medical board to examine the body of Khawar Hussain. Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said that the board, comprising senior doctors and forensic experts, will conduct a medical examination.

A CCTV footage recorded shortly before Khawar Hussain’s death has also been surfaced, showing the journalist parking his vehicle outside a private restaurant where his bullet-riddled body was recovered from.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, confirmed that the CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed. He added that no eyewitness reported hearing gunshots.

He stated that the car windows were closed, and there was no evidence of anyone else nearby. Call data records (CDR) will be retrieved within 24 hours, he added.

Th DIG added that the decision to form the medical board was made on the request of the victim’s family and journalist community.

DIG Memon revealed that the pistol recovered from the car belonged to Khawar Hussain himself, which he reportedly kept for safety. Footage showed that before his death, Hussain parked his car, went twice to ask about the washroom—from the hotel manager and later from a guard—and then returned each time to sit in his car.