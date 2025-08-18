Khawar Hussain’s body handed over to heirs, probe underway

An investigative team from Karachi has reached Sanghar to probe the death of journalist Khawar Hussain, who was found dead in his car.

As per details, The team, led by Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department Azad Khan and DIG Faisal Bashir, inspected the vehicle involved in the incident.

Sanghar SSP Abid Baloch briefed the officials on the initial findings of the investigation regarding Hussain’s death.

Meanwhile, at Hyderabad Civil Hospital, a second post-mortem examination of Khawar Hussain’s body was conducted. Later, the body was handed over to his brother and brother-in-law.

Hussain’s remains were subsequently transported to Sanghar in an ambulance.

The family of Khawar Hussain reached Pakistan from the United States.

Speaking to media, Khawar Hussain’s father described him as a brave man, rejecting the possibility of suicide. “My son could not have shot himself; this is murder,” he stated.

He further said the family had no disputes or enmity with anyone, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee was formed by the Sindh Police to investigate the death of the journalist.

According to a notification issued here, the committee will be headed by Additional IGP CTD Azad Khan and comprises DIG West Irfan Baloch and SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch.