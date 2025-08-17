Khawar Hussain: CCTV shows moments before death of journalist

SANGHAR: A video of journalist Khawar Hussain, recorded shortly before his death, has surfaced, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Khawar Hussain, who was associated with a private news channel, was found dead in his car with gunshot wounds outside a restaurant on Hyderabad Road in Sanghar a day earlier.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, confirmed that the CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed. He added that no eyewitness reported hearing gunshots.

He further stated that the car windows were closed, and there was no evidence of anyone else nearby. Call data records (CDR) will be retrieved within 24 hours, he added.

DIG Memon revealed that the pistol recovered from the car belonged to Khawar Hussain himself, which he reportedly kept for safety. Footage showed that before his death, Hussain parked his car, went twice to ask about the washroom—from the hotel manager and later from a guard—and then returned each time to sit in his car.

Read More: Journalist Khawar Hussain found dead in Sanghar

The DIG added that Hussain’s body has been shifted to the Hyderabad mortuary, though the post-mortem report is still awaited. The weapon and vehicle have been sent for forensic examination.