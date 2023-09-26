Khawar Maneka handed over to Punjab ACE on 8-day physical remand

OKARA: Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, has been remanded into the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on an 8-day physical remand in a corruption case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to anti-corruption, Khawar Maneka got a marriage hall and some shops constructed ‘illegally’ on the land of a graveyard in Haveli Lakha. On the reference of the Okara deputy commissioner, an inquiry is underway against him.

Maneka, who was arrested yesterday, was presented before a court of Senior Civil Judge, Abrar Ali Khan in Okara. The Punjab ACE officials pleaded with the court to grant a 13-day physical remand of Khawar Maneka, however, the court approved an 8-day physical remand.

Following the remand, the team of anti-corruption left the court premises with Maneka.

On Monday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) barred Khawar Maneka from flying to Dubai as his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Maneka is a senior official of Customs department, belonging to Pakpattan and is a spiritual devotee of the 13th century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.

According to reports, Khawar’s father Ghulam Muhammad Maneka was a politician and also served as a federal minister under Benazir Bhutto. Ghulam Muhammad Maneka passed away in 2011.