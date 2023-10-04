Khawar Maneka sent to jail on judicial remand

OKARA: A local court in Okara on Wednesday sent Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of former first lady Bushra Bibi, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in corruption case, ARY News reported.

Senior Civil Judge, Abrar Ali Khan, heard the case and rejected police request seeking an extension in the physical remand of Mankea.

According to anti-corruption, Khawar Maneka got a marriage hall and some shops constructed ‘illegally’ on the land of a cemetery in Haveli Lakha. On the reference of the Okara deputy commissioner, an inquiry is underway against him.

On September 25, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore.

Read more: Khawar Maneka barred from flying to Dubai by FIA

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

Maneka is a senior official of Customs department, belonging to Pakpattan and is a spiritual devotee of the 13th century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.