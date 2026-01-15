Security forces kill 13 Indian-backed "Fitna Al Khawarij" in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 13 militants affiliated with the Indian-backed Fitna Al Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

On reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bannu District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, eight khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Kurram District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khawarij were effectively neutralised.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

On January 10, Pakistani security forces killed eleven khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on January 8, 2026, in North Waziristan district following reports of khwarij presence in the area.

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 6 khwarij were killed.

In a separate incident, a joint intelligence-based operation was carried out by police and security forces in Kurram district. In the ensuing fire exchange, 5 khwarij were effectively neutralised.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.