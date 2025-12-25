Two Khawarij, including a wanted terrorist neutralised in DI Khan: ISPR

Pakistani security forces have eliminated two Indian sponsored Khawarij, including a highly wanted figure, Dilawar, during an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the media wing of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the operation was carried out after receiving intelligence information about the presence of militants in the area.

One of those killed was identified as Dilawar, a high-value target for whom the government had announced a reward of Rs. 4 million. The Khawarij Dilawar was linked to multiple attacks on security forces as well as the killing of civilians.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants during the operation.

ISPR added that a follow-up clearance operation was underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. In its statement, ISPR stated that security forces remained committed to eliminating militancy from the country.

8 terrorists killed in Kalat operation: ISPR

Earlier on 24 December 2025, In another intelligence based operation (IBO), Pakistan security forces have eliminated eight Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, on 24 December 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense fire exchange, eight Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.

The ISPR said sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area.

It further stated that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.