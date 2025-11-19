Four Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

KHYBER PKATUNKHAWA: Four khawarij terrorists linked to Indian-sponsored proxy groups were killed during intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

According to the military media wing, on 17-18 November 2025, four Khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, one kharji was killed.

Two more khawarij were neutralized in intelligence-based operations conducted in general areas Spinwam and Zakir Khel, North Waziristan District.

In another encounter that took place in Dera Ismail Khan District, own troops successfully neutralized one more kharji.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operation are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, on November 19, 2025, Sajjad alias Abu Zar, a key kharji ringleader, was killed along with 22 other Khwarij militants in intelligence-driven operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the military media wing, on 16-17 November 2025, twenty-three khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, resultantly eleven khawarij, including kharji ring leader Sajjad alias Abuzar were killed..

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Bannu District, own troops successfully neutralized twelve more khwarij.