Pak Army eliminates five Khawarij in Balochistan

Security forces neutralized five Indian sponsored Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in District Kohlu, Balochistan, following an exchange of fire.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, it was stated that weapons, ammunition and explosive materials were also recovered from the possession of the Khawarij.

The ISPR added that a clearance operation is being carried out in the area to eliminate any potential militant presence.

ISPR further stated that counter-terrorism operations continue nationwide under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision, adding that Pakistan Army remain committed to getting rid of foreign-backed terrorism.

Previously, on December 25, 2025, Pakistani security forces have eliminated two Indian sponsored Khawarij, including a highly wanted figure, Dilawar, during an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Terrorist Dilawar, a high-value target for whom the government had announced a reward of Rs. 4 million. The Khawarij Dilawar was linked to multiple attacks on security forces as well as the killing of civilians.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants during the operation.

Two days prior, on 24 December 2025, Pakistan security forces have also eliminated eight Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense fire exchange, eight Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.