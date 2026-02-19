Most wanted Khawarij terrorist arrested in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Thursday arrested a most-wanted militant linked to the banned outfit Fitna al-Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, a Rangers spokesperson said.

The suspect, identified as Dost Muhammad, is a resident of Bajaur and was allegedly involved in a 2020 attack on the Assistant Commissioner of Nawagai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to officials, he and his accomplices opened fire on the government official in November 2020.

Rangers said the arrested militant was also involved in other terrorist activities, including arson attacks on government machinery. A case against him had been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand Region police station.

The suspect went into hiding in Karachi. Authorities said he was allegedly planning further acts of terrorism along with other members of the group. Raids are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further investigation.

Earlier this week, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 12 militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed while 11 security personnel were martyred in an attack on a joint security forces check post in Bajaur district.

The ISPR said the attackers attempted to breach the check post on February 16, 2026, but were repelled by security forces. During the assault, the militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, causing significant damage to the infrastructure.

Eleven security personnel were martyred in the blast, while forces eliminated 12 attackers during the ensuing operation.