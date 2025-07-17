Khloe Kardashian thinks she looked like ‘cartoon’ in old photos

American socialite and media personality Khloe, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, believes she looked like a ‘cartoon character’ in her old, photoshopped pictures.

In the latest episode of her ‘Khloe in Wonderland’ podcast, the 41-year-old youngest sister of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and half-sister of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, confessed that she used to edit and photoshop her snaps, but revealed that she has stopped doing so.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star admitted that she ‘wouldn’t dare post a photo without heavily Photoshopping’, but has finally ditched the software for beautification purposes.

Addressing the claim that Khloe ‘photoshops every picture’ she posts, the Khloud founder said, “I don’t, but there was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to.”

“I also think it was the era, too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now,” she maintained. “I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter.”

Khloe admitted that there are still days when she doesn’t ‘feel good’ about herself and ‘needs a filter’, but that’s not usually the case on videos. “I do like myself better in video than stills,” she shared.

The reality TV star also confessed that she used to look like a ‘cartoon character’ in her old photos, and it feels ‘humiliating’ to even think about that version of her.

