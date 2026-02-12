Tax exemption certificates portal launched for imports from Khunjerab

GILGIT: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has officially launched an online portal for the issuance of Tax Exemption Certificates (TECs) for goods imported through the Khunjerab Border, offering up to Rs4 billion in federal tax relief to eligible local traders and importers.

According to the state-run APP news agency, the initiative has been introduced in line with the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, to facilitate residents involved in cross-border trade between Pakistan and China.

With the portal now operational, the registration process for eligible applicants has begun.

Authorities said the exemption certificates will be issued on a “first-come, first-served” basis, subject to scrutiny and fulfillment of the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency, streamline the certification process, and ensure that benefits are granted only to genuine residents of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Only permanent residents of Gilgit-Baltistan who are registered with the relevant Chamber of Commerce and either incorporated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) or registered under Form “C” are eligible to apply.

Each application will undergo automated verification, including NADRA confirmation of residency, validation of SECP or Form “C” registration, Chamber of Commerce registration verification, and scrutiny of a one-year digital annual bank statement.

Applicants are also required to submit a copy of their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), relevant registration certificates, a digital bank statement for the previous year, and a verification letter from their bank manager.

After successful registration and payment of the prescribed fee, exemption certificates will be issued based on the applicant’s annual bank statement.

The certificates have been divided into four categories: large-scale traders, small-scale traders, youth, and women. Officials added that district-wise population distribution will also be considered to ensure equitable allocation and transparency.

The government expressed hope that the initiative would boost local trade, create economic opportunities, and encourage greater participation of youth and women in business activities, ultimately improving the standard of living in the region.