Khurram Dastgir vows for affordable electricity in Pakistan

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said that Suki-Kinari power project will generate 884-megawatt electricity, ARY News reported.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Suki-Kinari transmission line project in Mansehra today energy minister lauded the efforts of the people working on the project.

“This project will lay foundation for affordable and abundant electricity in Pakistan,” Khurram Dastgir said. “Efforts are being made to accelerate the work on development projects for cheaper electricity in the country especially in Hazara region,” he said.

He said, apart of Suki-Kinari, work also ongoing on Diamer-Bhasha project in Hazara region. Previous PML-N government had procured land for Diamer-Bhasha hydropower project, he said.

Hazara region have pivotal role in generation of cheaper and abundant electricity, he said.

“Five years ago, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project,” the minister said.

Federal energy minister said that the government is going to bring down electricity rates in near future.

