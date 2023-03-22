Khurram Rathore: Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia recalled

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has recalled the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathore will return to the country next week, sources told ARY News.

Rathore, who had been appointed as ambassador to KSA by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, was recalled and Ahmed Farooq – Ambassador posted in Copenhagen – Denmark, is likely to be transferred to Riyadh.

Sources added, in place of Moazzam Ahmed, a high commissioner is also being appointed for the United Kingdom (UK).

While Amna Baloch is likely to appoint as ambassador to the European Union (EU).

Comments