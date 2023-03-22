Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Khurram Rathore: Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia recalled

test

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has recalled the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathore will return to the country next week, sources told ARY News.

Rathore, who had been appointed as ambassador to KSA by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, was recalled and Ahmed Farooq – Ambassador posted in Copenhagen – Denmark, is likely to be transferred to Riyadh.

Sources added, in place of Moazzam Ahmed, a high commissioner is also being appointed for the United Kingdom (UK).

While Amna Baloch is likely to appoint as ambassador to the European Union (EU).

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.