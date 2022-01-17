Khurram Sher Zaman accuses JI of ‘creating drama’ on Sindh LG law

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday accused Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) of ‘creating drama’ on the Sindh LG law along with the Sindh’s ruling, the PPP.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ program, Bakhabar Savera, Khurram Sher Zaman said PTI raised its voice against the controversial Sindh LG law before any party.

He also accused JI of stealing PTI’s idea of hitting the streets and advised its leadership to broaden its approach.

On Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a massive rally at Karachi’s Shahrea Faisal to oppose the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has held a protest rally against the controversial Sindh LG law after organising a sit-in outside the provincial assembly’s building continued for 17 days.

Addressing the rally, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had said that feudal and landlords should leave Karachi. He censured the provincial authorities for depriving Karachi of basic facilities despite paying huge taxes.

He had said that Karachiites are now awakening to get their rights and powers. He appealed to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to support the Karachiites’ campaign

