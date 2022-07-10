Khurram Sher Zaman slams Sindh govt over non-lifting of offal

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman has lashed out at Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government for its alleged failure to remove sacrificial animals waste in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Khurram Sher Zaman has asserted that the heaps of offal in many localities of Karachi has proved the ‘incompetence’ of the Sindh government.

The PTI MPA claimed that the authorities in charge of disposing of the offal and animal waste were nowhere to be seen. “The government made false claims of emergency measures to ensure cleanliness during the Eidul Adha,” he added.

He feared that in case of more monsoon rain within the next few days, situation in Karachi might turn chaotic, adding that the provincial government has not made any strategy for ensuring cleanliness.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that the offal and animal waste had been left to rot, which according to him, had created the hazardous conditions for the people in various localities of Karachi.

The PTI leader asked the provincial government to ensure removal of sacrificial animals waste as soon as possible to avoid the outbreak of any viral infection.

Despite the tall claims by the Sindh government of keeping Karachi clean during Eidul Adha, many areas of the metropolis still have piles of offal lying on the streets.

Some of the most affected areas include Bahadurabad and North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Keamari, and Nazimabad. According to health experts, the unmanaged waste could pose a serious threat in the presence of rainfall.

