‘Sindh govt wanted to cause shortage of sugar after wheat crisis’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief Khurrum Sher Zaman said on Sunday that the Sindh government wanted to cause a shortage of sugar in the country after the wheat crisis, ARY News reported.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said in a statement that the Sindh government has deliberately delayed the procurement of wheat and now it showed negligence on sugar crushing. He termed it the ineligibility of the Sindh government for not starting the crushing in the season.

He alleged that four major sugar mills in Sindh are closed. He further slammed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for using the constitution and the courts for negative politics.

READ: SEVEN GODOWNS SEALED, 19 ARRESTED FOR HOARDING SUGAR IN BAHAWALNAGAR

Zaman said that PPP is now affected the Balochistan province alongside the Sindh. He asked the Sindh government’s spokesperson to begin a crackdown against the mafia instead of political point-scoring.

The PTI leader said that inflation has hit the whole world but the opposition in that countries was not telling lies to their nationals.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has blamed the federal government for throwing the burden on the Sindh government for its own incompetence.

READ: AUTHORITIES CRACK DOWN ON ARTIFICIAL SHORTAGE, HOARDING OF SUGAR IN PUNJAB

He said that the Sindh government is ready to support the ‘ineligible’ federal government for opening the three sugar mills.

He said that the situation would be different if those spotted in sugar commission report were penalised.

