Khursheed Shah, Shehbaz Sharif meet, discuss joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah called on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the Leader of Opposition’s chamber in the Parliament House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif, congratulated Khursheed Shah on his release from jail on bail.

The two leaders also exchanged views over the parliamentary and political situation and agreed over cooperation between the two major opposition parties to foil the government’s any effort for bulldozing any legislation.

“The opposition will react vehemently against the government’s any effort to bulldoze any legislation,” Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly said.

Hectic political activities being witnessed ahead of a joint sitting of parliament on November 11 (tomorrow).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host the dinner for the opposition parliamentarians tonight.

The dinner is likely to be attended by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and parliamentary leaders of other opposition parties.

The opposition parties, on Tuesday finalised a strategy to give tough time to the PTI government in a joint sitting of parliament on Thursday.

The session of the opposition parties was attended by former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yousaf Raza Gillani, PPP leader Sherry Rehman, former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, Shazia Marri, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

