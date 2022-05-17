Khushab: Four shot dead over land dispute

KHUSHAB: Four people were shot dead and other sustained bullet wounds over a land dispute in Khushab, a city in Punjab’s Sargodha Division, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the armed battle broke out between two groups in Mandiyal Town, Joharabad, Khushab, over a land dispute. As a result, four people lost their lives during the clash, while others sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby hospital, while the attackers fled the scene. The police have cordoned off the area and started search for the people involved in the killings.

Earlier in August last year, Sukkur police had arrested accused in multiple murders of 10 family members over a land dispute. Startling revelations had emerged during the probe of a horrific killing incident involving the death of 10 family members in Sukkur as police found that father and brothers have jointly murdered the victims.

The prime accused and head of the family, Abdul Wahab had revealed that he murdered his wife and daughter over a dispute with his brothers, whereas, nine other family members were murdered by his son Kaleem.

